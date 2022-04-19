† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

Alexandra Danda Skapoullou – Michaelidou

(from Nicosia)

02/07/1927 – 01/04/2022

We are saddened to announce the death

of Alexandra Danda Skapoullou – Michaelidou

who sadly passed away on the 1 April 2022

at the age of 94. She was born at Ayios Pavlos, Nicosia on the 2nd July 1927.

Danda leaves behind 2 sons Nick & George,

4 grandchildren & 7 great grandchildren. The service will be held on 28th of April

at St Katherine’s Friern Barnet lane at 12.30.

Call Nick for more details on 07891598769.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family