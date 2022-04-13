It is with overwhelming sorrow that the Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain announces the falling asleep in the Lord of His Eminence Metropolitan Chrysostom of Helioupolis and Theira, on Wednesday 13th of April 2022, in Athens, Greece. The Metropolitan of blessed memory served for decades as Bishop of Kyaneon and later Metropolitan of Helioupolis and Theira, at St Andrew in Kentish Town, London, and was particularly loved by the people of God.

May the memory of the late Metropolitan Chrysostomos be eternal.

From the Offices of the Archdiocese