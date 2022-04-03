Repose of Fr Antonios Papathanasiou

The Holy Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain sadly announces the falling asleep in the Lord of the Rev. Hieromonk Antonios Papathanasiou in Athens, Greece, yesterday, March 29, 2022.

Fr. Antonios served the Archdiocese as assistant pastor at St. Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church in Battersea, London.

Upon receiving the news of his passing, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas offered a Trisagion in the Archdiocesan Chapel of the Annunciation for the repose of the clergyman’s soul. He also communicated with the family of the deceased by telephone conveying the collective condolences and prayers of the Archdiocese.

May his memory be eternal and may he find eternal rest and refreshment among the company of the Saints.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family