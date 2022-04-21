We are UK Cypriots, an initiative to bring young Cypriots together through stories, ideas and conversations was launched last week by Tom Toumazis MBE and the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK. The event has the support of the Government of Cyprus.

The event will host 200 young Cypriots featuring contributions from the Government of Cyprus and the UK Cypriot community, young and old, who have made a success working in business and trade, the arts, sciences, politics and public service.

The event will be held at Bloomberg’s state of the art European Headquarters, a prestigious City landmark, designed by Foster + Partners.

Tom Toumazis, Co-Founder and Event Chair, said, “This has been in the making for quite some time and, now that we can bring people together again, we want to use this day to nurture and support the Cypriots of tomorrow; create an environment for networking and; show the upcoming generation the art of the possible.”

He goes on to say, “We Are UK Cypriots will also explore Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, themes that are important to young people. The day promises to tackle subjects like: how to be the best that you can be, what does it mean to be a second/third generation Cypriot in the UK and what is the experience of being LGBTQ+?”

Christos Karaolis, President of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK, said, “The full line-up of speakers, including senior Government Ministers of the Republic of Cyprus, members of the UK Parliament and speakers from a variety of fields and backgrounds will be announced over the weeks ahead. Trade, investment and people links between the UK and Cyprus are as important today as ever. I’m excited to see how new ideas that push this forward develop from the day.”

He added, “It’s great to announce John Christodoulou, property developer and philanthropist, and Rt. Hon. Dame Janet Paraskeva, former CEO of the Law Society and a member of the Privy Council.”

John Christodoulou said, “As a refugee, I came to the UK as a kid with nothing. The UK welcomed me with open arms and gave me many opportunities whilst I never forgot where I came from. It’s my Cypriot roots that have helped me become who I am today. I’m passionate about my heritage and nurturing the next generation. That’s why I’m delighted to be part of #WeAreUKCypriots and see this initiative grow.”

Rt. Hon. Dame Janet Paraskeva said, “Being someone of Cypriot and Welsh origin, my Cypriot roots have always been important to me, but even more so over the last few years. I’m delighted to share my story and participate in some very interesting debates, including what it means to be LGBTQ+ in the community.”

Emine Ibrahim, Haringey Councillor, and part of the organising team, said, “I’m delighted to be involved and welcome days like this when we can focus on the things we have in common, and believe me, there are a great deal! It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring Cypriots of all backgrounds together.”

Christos Tuton, President of NEPOMAK, and Adrian Patsalos, President of NEPOMAK UK, which connect young Cypriots across the world through a variety of cultural and social events, said, “This is a free event and open to all young Cypriots in the UK. It is a simple registration process and we want to bring together a cross-section of applicants to be our young people on the day. As young Cypriots, it will be inspiring to hear from some such successful people.”

The day will combine various formats including: keynote speeches from leaders of business and politics; fireside chats; 3-minute open mics; Ted-style talks and; panel discussions.

To be part of We Are UK Cypriots fill in a simple registration process by visiting weareukcypriots.org.uk

