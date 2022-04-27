The Union of Cyprus journalists stands by Turkish Cypriot journalist Sener Levent, following a year sentence imposed by a Turkish court. Levent is the director of Turkish Cypriot daily Avrupa.

Head of the Union Yiorgos Frangos told the Cyprus News Agency that Sener’s prosecution, is a “silencing operation”, adding that an appeal has already been made to international institutions.

Frangos said that the one year prison sentence is an attempt to abuse press freedom and freedom of expression. He also said that there is a risk that Levent is extradited to Turkey, adding that Union of Cyprus journalists has launched a series of steps before international organisations such as the European Federation of Journalists, Reporters without borders and the OSCE office for the freedom of press.

Frangos also said that the Union is in touch with Turkish Cypriot press union “Basın Sen” and the Turkish Cypriot Union of Journalists.