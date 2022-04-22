Over 97 percent of Hertfordshire children have been allocated a place at one of their preferred primary schools.

Of the 13,791 applications for reception places received for Hertfordshire children, 13,473 have been allocated a ranked primary school. Of these over 87 per cent (12,078) were allocated their first ranked school.

Taking into account allocations to junior and middle schools, over 16,446 Hertfordshire families will be informed of their offer of a school place today or tomorrow.

Parents and carers in Hertfordshire who have confirmed their email address will be sent their allocations this afternoon (Tuesday 19 April). Allocation information will then be made available online at www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/primaryoptions

Simon Newland, Director of Education at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “Giving every child the best possible start in life by securing a place at a good school is all part of our vision to ensure healthy and fulfilling lives for our residents.

“Given the growth in the primary school population over the last decade, we have been committed to ensuring that we have the right number of school places in the right locations.

“While I appreciate that a small number of parents may be disappointed with the school they have been allocated, I would encourage them to visit the school and speak to the headteacher before dismissing the offered place. They may be pleasantly surprised by what they see.”

All applicants who have not been offered their first preference school will automatically be placed on the continuing interest list for any Hertfordshire schools named higher on the application form than the school offered.

Any new applications for continuing interest must be made to Hertfordshire County Council for families living in Hertfordshire.