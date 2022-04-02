Τhe right of victims to truth, justice and reparation in the context of enforced disappearances, the efforts towards the preservation of memory and measures aimed at preventing enforced disappearances will be examined by the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances during its visit to Cyprus from 5 to 12 April , at the invitation of the Government of the Republic of Cyprus.

As stated in the Group`s announcement, its experts will meet government authorities, the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus, relatives of missing and disappeared persons, representatives of civil society organizations, UN entities, and other relevant stakeholders throughout the country.



The delegation, comprising of Luciano Hazan, Aua Balde and Henrikas Mickevicius, will also visit Nicosia and other parts of the island, while at the of the visit the delegation will hold a news conference on 12 April , at the Home for Co-operation.



It is also noted that a final report on the visit will be presented to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva in September 2022.