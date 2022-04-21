Well known UK Cypriot Tony Vourou will be speaking on Radio London Friday morning at around 07.35am tune in and listen to what he has to say.

Tony Vourou is standing as a labour councillor in Brunswick Park Barnet.He was interviewed on Tuesday.

BBC Radio London is the BBC’s local radio station serving Greater London and its surrounding areas. The station broadcasts across the area and beyond, on the 94.9 FM frequency, DAB, Virgin Media channel 937, Sky channel 0152, Freeview channel 721 and online.