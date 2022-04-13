Flaounes / Φλαουνες Στρογγυλές

These flaounes are shaped into rounds, it’s the latest trend in Cyprus and they look very attractive. If you can get flaouna cheese then use it. It is usually only produced before and during the Easter period and is the preferred cheese when making these traditional Cypriot pastries. It can be used on its own but is better mixed with other cheeses such as halloumi, kefalotyri, cheddar or pecorino.

Ingredients (makes 7):

For the pastry:

450g strong or plain flour

7g sachet dried fast yeast

½ tsp salt

1 tsp sugar

¼ tsp ground mahlepi

¼ tsp ground mastic

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

2oz butter, melted

250ml lukewarm milk or water

For the filling:

450g cheese, flaouna cheese or halloumi and mild Cheddar cheese (a mixture of any two or all three)

2-3 tbsp chopped fresh mint leaves or 1 tbsp dry mint

1 tsp dried fast yeast

2-3 tbsp sugar

½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground mahlepi

½ tsp ground mastic gum

Few drops vanilla extract

3 tbsp fine semolina

3 tbsp self-raising flour

½ tsp baking powder

75g sultanas or raisins, washed, drained and placed on a tea towel

3 large eggs, room temperature

For the glaze:

1 egg, beaten with 2 tbsp milk

Sesame seeds

Method:

Grate all the cheeses, spread them on a tray and let them dry for few hours in the fridge or outside, stir from time to time; you do not need to prepare from the night before.

The filling is always made few hours before you bake them, as it gives time for the flavours to develop. Place all the ingredients for the filling, apart from the eggs, in a large bowl. Mix lightly and gently with your hands. Whisk the eggs and then gradually pour them into the cheese while mixing with your hand; the mixture must hold its shape and not spread when you form it into a ball in the palm of your hand and must not stick to your hands. Cover the cheese mixture and allow it to rest for a couple of hours.

To make the dough, sift the flour into a large bowl with the yeast, sugar salt, cinnamon, mahlepi and mastic. Add the butter and rub in until you get fine breadcrumbs. Make a well in the flour and start pouring the warm milk or water, mix with your hands to form a firm but soft dough. Knead on a floured board for a few minutes until smooth and elastic, cover with a cloth and leave in a warm place until it has doubled in size.

Punch down the dough and divide into four pieces. Roll out one piece at a time to 10cm thickness. Cut 7” circles using a saucer and roll the circles again. You can roll the discs in sesame seeds if you like.

Divide cheese into seven equal portions and shape into balls. Place one ball in the centre of each disc and with a small sharp knife, slash the discs in four places from the outside towards the filling and bring the edges of the pastry inwards to make a round shape, press the pastry to seal. Brush pastries gently all over with the beaten egg and milk and then sprinkle them lightly with sesame seeds.

Place flaounes on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper and leave to rest for 15 minutes. Preheat the oven to 180c / 350of / gas mark 4. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the filling has puffed up and the pastry is golden brown. Check it after 15 minutes and move the tray around so they cook evenly. Remove from the oven, place on a rack and cover with a tea towel to keep them soft.