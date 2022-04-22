A whole spit roasted spring lamb is traditionally cooked on Easter Sunday all over

Greece and the islands. The barbecuing starts early in the morning and lasts well into the night, filling the air with the most wonderful aromas.

If you live in an apartment in the city and cannot spit roast a lamb, then this recipe using leg of lamb cut into steaks is the next best thing, and it’s delicious.

Ingredients (serves 4):

4 spring leg of lamb steaks, cut into 4 cm /1½ inch thick slices

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

3-4 garlic cloves, chopped

¾ of a cup of olive oil

Juice of 2-3 lemons

1 tbsp dried oregano (preferably Greek)

4 large Cypriot potatoes, peeled and cut in half lengthwise

½ glass white wine

1 cup chicken stock

2 tsp Greek honey

3 bay leaves

2 -3 tbsp finely chopped parsley plus extra for serving

Method:

Wash and dry the meat, place in an oven dish with the potatoes and season with salt and pepper.

In a bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, chicken stock, wine, oregano, garlic, honey and parsley.

Pour the olive oil mixture over the top, making sure that all the meat and potatoes are coated, then add the bay leaves.

Cover the dish with foil and place in a pre-heated oven at 180c / 350f / gas mark 4, for 2 ½ hours or until meat is very tender.

The potatoes will absorb lots of juices, so they will not be crisp, but soft and will

taste delicious.

Serve with a sprinkling of chopped parsley and a Greek spring salad – cos lettuce, spring onions and dill.