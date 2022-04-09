† MEMORIAL SERVICE

The 2 year month memorial service of Joseph Panayiotou will take place on Sunday 10th April 2022, at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Mary’s, Trinity Road, Wood Green, London N22 8LB and we invite all those who honour his memory to attend. Refreshments will follow at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, N11 1EZ.

It’s been two years Dad since you left us and still seems unreal.

There are no words that can describe the loss and emptiness we feel.

Your absence leaves a heartache that no one can heal.

You are still in our hearts and our love for you is as strong as ever.

We see your attributes and qualities every day in each of us and in all our children.

We love and miss you Dad dearly.

We cherish all the memories and know that you are watching and guiding over us.

All our love always eternally.

Your Wife Eleni, your children Panayiota,

Neoclis, Kyriakos & Demetrios, Lefteris,

Eleanor, Marina, Litsa & Grandchildren

Joseph Panayioto

Τελούμε την προσεχή Κυριακή 10 Απριλίου 2022 στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία της Παναγιάς Trinity Road, Wood Green N22 8LB, το 2ον ετήσιο μνημόσυνο του Joseph Panayiotou και καλούμε όλου όσοι επιθυμούν να τιμήσουν την μνήμη του όπως παραβρεθούν. Αναψυκτικά θα ακολουθήσουν στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Rd, N11 1EZ

† MEMORIAL SERVICE

Kyriakou Theodosiou

Τελούμε την προσεχή Κυριακή 10 Απριλίου 2022 στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία της Παναγιάς Trinity Road, Wood Green N22 8LB, το 2ον ετήσιο μνημόσυνο της Kyriakou Theodosiou και καλούμε όλου όσοι επιθυμούν να τιμήσουν την μνήμη της όπως παραβρεθούν. Αναψυκτικά θα ακολουθήσουν στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Rd, N11 1EZ.

The 2 year month memorial service of Kyriakou Theodosiou will take place on Sunday 10th April 2022 at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Mary’s, Trinity Road, Wood Green, London N22 8LB and we invite all those who honour her memory to attend. Refreshments will follow at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, N11 1EZ.

There was magic in our Grandmothers smile that would make

all your problems disappear.

Her strength and determination throughout her life made

everything seem possible.

We will always remember you your advice and words of wisdom.

Forever in our Hearts

Your Daughter Eleni, Grandchildren