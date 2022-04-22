Detectives investigating a firearms discharge in north London have arrested two men.

The arrest follows a call to police at 19:14hrs on Friday, 8 April to Park Lane, N17 following reports of shots fired.

Officers responded, however there were no traces of anyone injured or suspects.

As result of enquiries by detectives from Specialist Crime (Trident) two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A 19-year-old man [A] was arrested in Islington on Wednesday, 20 April on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 19-year-old man [B] was arrested in Ilford on Wednesday, 20 April on suspicion of attempted murder.

Both currently remain in police custody.