Turkey have been carrying out a new invasion into northern Iraq since 14th April. The US, NATO and the European Union haven’t said a single word
Posted on
22 April 2022
Turkey have been carrying out a new invasion into northern Iraq since 14th April.
The US, NATO and the European Union haven’t said a single word about the flagrant violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of an independent state…
