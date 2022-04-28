According to data released on Thursday by the Statistical Service of Cyprus, the arrivals of tourists reached 128,840 in March 2022 compared to 8,811 in March 2021 and 55,342 tourist arrivals in March 2020.

For the period of January – March 2022, arrivals of tourists totaled 244,705 compared to 17,747 in the corresponding period of 2021, 246,556 during the period of January – March 2020, and to 357,475 during the period of January – March 2019.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom were the main source of tourism for March 2022, with a share of 34.8% (44,829) of total arrivals, followed by Greece with 9.9% (12,810), Israel with 8,6% (11,122), Germany with 8,2% (10,592) and Poland with 7.6% (9,805).

For a percentage of 71.9% of people arriving in Cyprus, the purpose of their trip in March 2022 was holidays, for 16.3% visit to friends and relatives and for 11.8% business. Respectively, in March 2021, 25.2% of visitors came to Cyprus for holidays, 35.2% visited friends or relatives and 39.4% visited Cyprus for business reasons.