Southend United took an early lead as Jason Demetriou’s cross into the centre of the box appeared to strike Reiss Greenidge’s arm.

Harry Cardwell stepped up for the penalty and after a stuttering run up he fired it into the bottom left corner beyond Aymen Azaze’s outstretched arms.

In the 7th minute the Shrimpers had a golden opportunity to double their lead when Ephron Mason-Clark and Jordan Thomas tripped over eachother on the halfway line to allow Callum Powell through.

The Blues’ No. 11 raced towards goal with Cardwell in space to his left but he pulled his shot wide of the post.

Kevin Maher’s side scored their second in the 15th minute when Sam Dalby’s cross from the right was headed back across goal by Tom Clifford to Jason Demetriou whose shot hit Azaze before bouncing in.

The Bees were awarded a penalty of their own in the 35th minute when Ben Richards-Everton was brought down following Ryan De Havilland’s corner into the box.

Mason-Clark had the responsibility to take it but was denied by a strong save from Arnold who got down to his left to push the ball past the post.

Just after the hour mark, Dean Brennan’s side pulled one back when Rob Hall and De Havilland worked the ball nicely to Adam Marriott inside the area who slotted it into the bottom left corner.

Marriott almost levelled the score in the 75th minute when Grego-Cox fizzed the ball into his feet before he turned towards goal to force Arnold into a smart stop.

Kevin Maher’s side had an opportunity to restore their two-goal advantage in the 82nd minute when Noor Husin laid the ball off to Matthew Dennis who clipped the outside of the far post from close-range.

The visitors wrapped up the points deep into second-half stoppage time as Matthew Dennis broke forward before he squared it to James Dunne to tap the ball home from two-yards out.

Bees: Aymen Azaze, Jordan Thomas, Ben Richards-Everton, Ross Marshall, Daniel Powell (Adam Marriott 46’), Ephron Mason-Clark, Reiss Greenidge (Rob Hall 46’), Wes Fonguck, Harry Taylor ©, Ryan De Havilland, Reece Grego-Cox. Subs (not used): Jake Askew, Teddy Howe, Louis Walsh.

Goals: Marriott (62’).

Southend: Steve Arnold, Shaun Hobson, Sam Dalby, Callum Powell (Matthew Dennis 69’),, Tom Clifford, Joe Gubbins, Will Atkinson, Kenny Clark, Jason Demetriou ©, Noor Husin, Harry Cardwell (James Dunne 81’). Subs (not used): Collin Adeng Ndi, Jack Bridge, Ollie Kensdale.

Goals: Cardwell (5’ pen), Demetriou (15’), Dunne (90+5’).

Referee: Elliott Swallow.

Attendance: 2,292 (1,078 away).