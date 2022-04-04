This time the youth turned the pedals for Peace, for a United Federal Cyprus

EDON Nicosia – Kyrenia, the youth organisation of the Left Movement (Sol Gençlik) and the Progressive Movement of Cypriot Students PROODEFTIKI, held a bicommunal event under the title “Cycling for Peace” sending the message that Cypriot youth do not compromise with the division and are struggling for peace and the reunification of our country and people.

The youth organisations read out and issued a joint statement at the beginning of their bicycle tour they held today. “We are aiming for a solution that will make Cypriots the real masters of their homeland far from external dependencies”, the youth organisations pointed out. Cypriot youth stress their determination to struggle for a bizonal, bicommunal federal solution with political equality, with a single sovereignty, a single citizenship, and a single international personality.

Furthermore, the statement calls on the two leaders of both communities to return to the negotiation table to lay the foundation of a federal Cyprus.

