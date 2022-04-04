Every 15 minutes somebody is diagnosed with bowel cancer in the UK, which is around 43,000 people each year.

Bowel cancer screening is available to those aged over 50 for free by the NHS.

However if you are at high risk for bowel cancer or experience symptoms related to bowel cancer, do not hesitate to contact your GP and book an appointment.

Bowel cancer screening can save lives by detecting bowel cancer at an early stage, when treatment has the best chance of working. The test can also find non-cancerous growths, which may eventually develop into cancer. These lesions can usually be removed to lower the risk.

Be clear on the symptoms of bowel cancer on: https://orlo.uk/QKG9T and see your GP.

It could save your life.