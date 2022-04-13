The Brunswick Centre was designed by Patrick Hodgkinson in the mid-1960s, based on studies by Leslie Martin. It was initially planned as a private development at a time when private, mixed-use developments in the UK were rare. Building started in 1967 and was completed in 1972.

The estate, which is Grade II listed, was a heroic prototype for a holistic community, integrating housing, shopping, a medical centre, cinema and office space in a single development. It obtained English Heritage listed status in 2000 and has since seen much interest for its stand-out brutalist design, sitting within a largely Georgian neighbourhood. The centre has been part of the Open House London Festival run by Camden Guides numerous times, with live tours offering visitors exclusive access to residential areas of the building not publicly seen before, as well as educational content about why the building was built and how it has been adapted over the years. Along with this, The Brunswick Centre has put on several large-scale community events in recent years to celebrate local culture and diversity, with the likes of Go Greek and Go Bollywood as well as more traditional seasonal celebrations for Easter, Halloween and Christmas.

In 2020 The Brunswick Art Gallery opened its doors, offering a new creative and artistic experience to local residents, shoppers and professionals. Since its opening it has seen a foray of high-profile exhibitions take place, from Dusty O to Debbie Baxter, and offers a unique variety of art for sale, which can also be purchased through the Own Art scheme. In 2021 a new family entertainment store, called Funland, opened and features over 35 incredible games for all ages to enjoy.

During its revival in the noughties, high-profile retailers including Waitrose and Hobbs were amongst the first to take up residency. Since then, the centre has seen a plethora of thriving retail, leisure and F&B outlets join the mix over the years. This includes arthouse cinema The Curzon Bloomsbury, staple high street retailers Boots, Superdrug, Sainsbury’s, Holland and Barrett and Robert Dyas and as well as a variety of national and independent food & beverage outlets including GBK, Itsu, Nando’s, Leon, Slim Chickens, Starbucks and most recently MEATLiquor, Pelican State and Tian Tian Market.

Below is the current retail mix at the centre.

