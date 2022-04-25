The New Salamis dream grows and grows as they march towards playing in the football lesgue and Wembley.

New Salamis won the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division Championship in the hardest possible fashion.

They had to travel to Risborough Rangers who needed a draw, whilst Salamina needed a win.

This was a cagey game with the meanest defence against the leagues top Goalscorers and it would be the boys from North London who would come out on top.

After a first half of shadow boxing Salamina drew first blood from a corner JJ Da Cruz scoring with a bullet header in the 60th minute. 1-0

Salamina we’re in control of their destiny. The defence stood firm and in the 77th minute Derek Asamoah put himself through in the Risborough penalty area. He’s shot was saved and Elijah Ogunseye was on hand to finish the move for 2-0.

The last 13 minutes plus 8 minutes of injury time were tough, but the boys held strong and SALAMINA are CHAMPIONS!

A dream that gets better and better for New Salamis from a succesful Sunday football side starting in the KOPA League winning several trophies progressing to the LFA Cup winning it several times and then to becoming the top English Sunday football side when they won the All England FA Sunday Cup in 2016 beating Barnes at Selhurst park the home of Crystal Palace.

They made the move to Saturday Football playing in the Herts Senior league then to the Spartan South Midlands League progressing to be champions and now to the Isthmian League and continuing to play in the FA Cup.

La La La La, La La La La. Aye aye aye SALAMINA

La La La La, La La La La. Aye aye aye SALAMINA