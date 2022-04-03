Our fundamental priority is to find a solution that will secure a united Cyprus and where all UN resolutions and EU decisions will be faithfully followed, pledged Government Spokesman Marios Pelecanou.

Addressing on Saturday a gathering in Kilkis Municipality in Greece, co-organised with Lysi Municipality to honour Gregoris Afxentiou, one of the heroes of the 1st of April 1955 EOKA liberation struggle in Cyprus, Pelecanos said “only this way we will be able to close the open wound that lies in the heart of East Mediterranean and function as a European state with peace, welfare and progress for our people and our neighbours”.

And only this way we will be able to “justify the sacrifices of our heroes such as Gregoris Afxentiou”, the Spokesman added.

Afxentiou was one of the most prominent fighters in the 1955-1959 EOKA struggle to liberate the island from British colonial rule.

Pelecanos said that the 55’-’59 generation fought with morals and self-denial and gave everything for their country and for this reason, we have a duty to protect the nation from visible enemies and external threats.

He referred to developments and especially the crisis in Ukraine where the violation of the sovereign and territorial integrity of an independent country is a clear violation of international law.

The fragile political situation and the dangers that lurk, oblige us to stand by the people of Ukraine and together with our European family, to strengthen its role and influence in current developments, Pelecanos said.

In this context, he added, are the efforts of the President of the Republic of Cyprus, in full consultation with the Greek government, to address the deadlock of the Turkish violations and threats against Cyprus and Hellenism in general.

Our fundamental priority remains to secure a solution that will unite Cyprus, where all UN resolutions and EU decisions will faithfully observed,” he added.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.