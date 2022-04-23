The Board of the UK-Cyprus Enterprise Council (UKCEC) and the Committee of its ‘Gen Y’ Innovation Network are delighted to announce the launch of our newly established enterprise network of millennial UK Cypriots, as part of and supported by the UKCEC and in collaboration with EPISTEME – The Association of British Cypriot Professionals.

The Network has been created to encourage and nurture innovation, collaboration and entrepreneurship amongst the next generation of UK Cypriot business and professional people, both within the UK and between the UK and Cyprus.

The aim of the network is to bring together young UK-based Cypriots (and non-Cypriots with close connections to or an interest in Cyprus) from the professions, commerce, finance, industry, the Arts and academia, offering members the following key benefits:

• Networking opportunities with Cypriot and non-Cypriot peers across a broad range of industries and business interests;

• Access to exclusive events organised by the UKCEC, EPISTEME and the ‘Gen Y’ Innovation network;

• Take advantage of professional development opportunities, including career-focused seminars;

• Leverage connections and mentorship opportunities from UKCEC members at the top of their field;

• Support UKCEC objectives through specific enterprise projects relating to the UK Cypriot community and bilateral trade and collaboration between the UK and Cyprus.

Peter Droussiotis, UKCEC Chairman, said: “This initiative is a reflection of the importance that the Council attaches to nurturing young entrepreneurial talent and building bridges and networks in the world of business and enterprise between generations and between the UK and Cyprus.”

Video messages of support from HE The Cyprus Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry, Natasa Pilides, and HE the Cyprus High Commissioner to the UK, Andreas Kakouris, can be viewed at the links below.

We look forward to welcoming our new members at our live launch event which will take place in May, in association with Mishcon de Reya, with Guest of Honour Minister Natasa Pilides, and with the Network’s Founding Members Elena Georgiou, Isabella Hadjisavvas and Matthew Hill.

For more information, please contact the Council’s Chairman Peter Droussiotis at [email protected] or go to the UKCEC’s website and Facebook page: UK-Cyprus Enterprise Council and www.facebook.com/UKCEC .

