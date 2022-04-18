The hosts went close to taking the lead in the 11th minute when Will Wright’s free-kick from the left flank was sent narrowly wide of the post by Callum Reynolds from a few yards out.

It was only four minutes later until Dagenham scored their first of the afternoon when Junior Morias drove forward into the final third to fire into the bottom left corner.

Morias found the net again in the 24th minute after he battled Jordan Thomas off the ball to race at goal and shoot into the same place as his first goal.

Morias completed his first-half hat-trick two minutes later when he was picked out by Paul McCallum’s before the frontman slotted it back across goal beyond Jake Askew.

In the 44th minute McCallum scored his first and the Daggers’ fourth when Myles Weston stood a cross up to the striker who rose above his man to nod high into the net.

Daryl McMahon’s side added a fifth just before the break when Weston picked up the ball 20-yards out from goal and lashed it low past the Bees’ stopper.

The Daggers started the second-half similar to how they ended the first as Mauro Vilhete was allowed time to cut back inside from the left flank and force Askew to tip his effort over the bar.

The Bees pulled one back in the 54th minute as Daniel Powell was found by a lofted ball which he took down well before firing it past Justham.

Powell doubled his goal tally for the afternoon just one minute later when Wes Fonguck played a teasing ball across the face of goal to the striker who tapped in it to make it 5-2.

Dean Brennan’s side continued to fight back and scored a third shortly after when Ryan De Havilland’s corner was flicked back across goal by Ben Richards-Everton to Reynolds who turned it into his own goal.

A flurry of chances followed for the Bees as Mason-Clark sent one just past the top corner from inside the box before Fonguck was played in and shot just wide of the far post.

Dagenham restored their three-goal lead in the 84th minute when McCallum pulled the ball back to Robinson from the byline who saw his shot deflected past Askew in the Bees’ goal.

The hosts rounded off the afternoon with a seventh in the 90th minute when Wright’s free-kick from the right was headed in at the near post by McCallum.

Dagenham: Elliot Justham, Callum Reynolds, Will Wright ©, Mo Sagaf, Paul McCallum, Myles Weston (Sam Ling 71’), Matt Robinson, Mauro Vilhete, Junior Morias (Josh Walker 76’), Brandon Comley, Manny Onariase. Subs (not used): Elliott Johnson, Dean Rance, Josh Hare.

Goals: Morias (14’, 24’, 26’), McCallum (44’, 90’), Weston (45+1’), Robinson (84’).

Bees: Jake Askew, Jordan Thomas (Teddy Howe 85’), Ben Richards-Everton, Ross Marshall, Daniel Powell, Ephron Mason-Clark ©, Reiss Greenidge, Wes Fonguck (Adam Marriott 85’), Harry Taylor, Ryan De Havilland (Rob Hall 85’), Reece Grego-Cox. Subs (not used): Aymen Azaze, Louis Walsh.

Goals: Powell (54’, 55’), Reynolds (64’ OG).

Referee: Jacob Miles.

Attendance: 2,010 (210 away