Protopresbyter Andreas Hadjisavvis

The 6-month memorial service of our beloved and dearly missed Protopresbyter Andreas Hadjisavvis will take place on Sunday 10th April 2022 at St. John the Baptist Church, Wightman Road, N8 0LY. We invite all those who honor his memory to attend.

His wife Presbytera Maria, children and grandchildren.

Το 6μηνο μνημόσυνο του πολυαγαπημένου Πρωτοπρεσβύτερου Ανδρέα Χατζησαββή θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή 10 Απριλίου 2022 στην Εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, N8 0LY και καλούμε όλους όσους τιμούν την μνήμη του όπως παρευρεθούν. Σύζυγος πρεσβυτέρα Μαρία, παιδιά και εγγόνια.

