The deputy ministry of shipping announced on Monday that it had completed the evaluation of tenders for a ferry link between Cyprus and Greece.

The winning company behind the successful bid has already been chosen, although not yet announced publicly. However, according to the announcement it was asked to provide the necessary supporting documents for the signature of the contracts, which is expected in the coming days.

A press conference where the successful bid will be announced is set to take place next week. During the conference, routes will also be unveiled as well as details concerning the fleet of ferries.

The maritime connection between Cyprus and Greece has been inactive since 2000.

Following the failure to attract any bids with the first competition that closed on January 29, 2021, the government has raised the subsidy to €5.5m and cut the number of return trips to 22 instead of 31.

The new competition also included a provision that the three-year contract can be extended for three more years.

The main stumbling block in the previous tender related to the fact that the contract offered by Cyprus concerned a year-round service, whereas carriers preferred a seasonal service, so as to be able to use their ships on other routes during the winter.