Join us for our annual St. George’s Day event this Saturday! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐉

There will be an entertainments programme, children’s rides, street entertainers and our parade by local schoolchildren at 1pm. You will not want to miss it! ⚔️🌭🎭

📆 Saturday 23 April

📍 Hoddesdon Town Centre: 10am-5pm

Let us know you’re coming 👉 https://fb.me/e/2cEMpW2uX