Do you know a young person looking to start their dream career but struggling with where to start?

‘HOP in your future’ could be the programme for them!

If they are aged 16-24 and not in education, employment or training, we can provide them with an allocated employer mentor, up to 12 hours of work tasters tailored to their career area of interest and the opportunity of a 70-hour work placement.

Through ‘HOP into Your Future’, young people will develop the necessary skills and knowledge that is needed in a real work environment.

https://www.servicesforyoungpeople.org/…/hop-into-your…/

*The project is part-funded by the UK government through the #UKCommunityRenewalFund.

