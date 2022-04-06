Ruling DISY party more NATO-driven than NATO itself

No to sending weapons to Ukraine

Statement by AKEL C.C. Spokesperson Giorgos Koukoumas

The ruling DISY party’s demand yesterday for military equipment to be sent to Ukraine, combined with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defence saying one thing and doing another, intensifies concerns. We call on the government to take a very clear stance on this issue, which of course does not lie in whether and how Cyprus’ Russian weapons will be replaced, but whether Cyprus must be involved in the war.

The Cypriot people do not wish Cyprus to be involved in the war or for military equipment/weapons to be sent to Ukraine. Anyone who wants an end to the bloodshed in Ukraine doesn’t add fuel to the fire of military escalation, which will be paid for by the Ukrainian people, but also the whole of Europe.

If the ruling DISY party wants to be more NATO-driven than NATO members themselves, it does not mean that our country should slide towards dangerous paths for our people and country. DISY is doubly exposed for rushing to satisfy the demands put forth by the US, because the US themselves have proclaimed Turkey, the country that is still occupying half of our homeland, a “peacekeeping force” and have an upgraded geopolitical role in store for Turkey on the day after. And this despite the fact that the Turkish government isn’t implementing any kind of sanctions whatsoever against Russia.

AKEL reiterates its strong opposition to the government’s compliance with the US request for sending weapons to Ukraine and insists that Cyprus must not in any way whatsoever become involved in the war.