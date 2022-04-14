The Metropolitan Police Service is offering a substantial reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the location of missing Frank McKeever.

Officers are also releasing CCTV which shows some of Frank’s movements, in the hope this will assist the public to recall the events leading up to his disappearance.

The appeal includes a likeness of a rucksack that Frank often took with him and which hasn’t been recovered – police are eager to locate this rucksack and will not be concerned about minor matters.

Frank, aged 63, is from the N1 area of Islington, but he sometimes visited the Hackney area.

He was reported missing on 9 September 2021. He was last seen at around 22:00hrs on Saturday, 28 August 2021 walking along Highbury Park, close to the junction of Highbury Grange.

He has not been seen or heard from since. He was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket, black top, dark trousers and black shoes.

Recently, detectives were supported by officers from the Marine Policing Unit whose dive team searched Regents Park Canal near Shepperton Road.

The investigation is being led by detectives from the Specialist Crime team due to concerns that Frank has come to serious harm.

Detective Inspector Laura Nelson, from the Specialist Crime Command, said: “Frank has not been seen since August last year and we strongly suspect he has come to serious harm.

“Frank has not used his phone or his bank account and his disappearance is very out of character.

“The substantial reward being offered to find Frank shows our determination to find him and answer the questions about his disappearance.

“His family are suffering hugely and we are doing all we can to provide them with support.

“I am asking the public in turn to support us and tell us anything they know that might help us discover what has happened to Frank.

“No piece of information is too small; please make contact and tell us what you know, it could make you eligible for a substantial reward.”

Three people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

On 28 September 2021, a 30-year-old woman [A] was arrested on suspicion of murder; on 10 October 2021, a 46-year-old man [B] was arrested on suspicion of murder; and on 7 December 2021, a 45-year-old woman [C] was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

All three have been released under investigation.

In a statement, Frank’s family, said: “Please could you help us find our brother, Frank McKeever who has been missing since 28 August 2021? Our family had lost touch for some years but we were so happy to re-connect with him last summer and were looking forward to being with him again to rebuild family ties. He seemed happy and positive about the future and he remained loyal to his favourite football team Birmingham City. We miss his cheerful and gentle personality and sense of humour

“Sadly, he has now disappeared without trace and we are desperate for any news. We are very worried for his welfare and safety and will give help and support for anything he needs. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Missing People charity, or the police. A reward is being offered.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote reference CAD 3224/13Nov21.

To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.