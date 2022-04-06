Revenue from tourism in Cyprus were just over €28 million in the first month of 2022, with the reduction rate compared with January 2020 (pre-Covid) remaining below the corresponding reduction rate of arrivals.

According to the Passenger Survey conducted by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (Cystat), revenue from tourism reached €28.2 mn in January 2022 compared to just €2.8 mn in January 2021 and €40.2 mn in January 2020.

In the same month, tourist arrivals amounted to 43,944 compared with just 3,899 in January 2021 and 85,622 in January 2020.

Revenue in January 2022 marked a reduction of 30% compared with January 2020, whereas arrivals were down by 49% in the same period.