Programme of His Eminence: Holy Week and Pascha 2022

Date Location Start

8 April 2022 – The Akathist Hymn Cathedral of Divine Wisdom, Bayswater 19:00

10 April 2022 – 5th Sunday of Lent (St. Mary of Egypt) St Andrew, Kentish Town 08.30

10 April 2022 – Lenten Vespers St Nektarios, Battersea 18:00

16 April 2022 – Saturday of Lazarus Phanar, Constantinople

17 April 2022 – Palm Sunday St John the Baptist, Haringey 09:00

17 April 2022 – Palm Sunday St Eleftherios, Leyton 18:00

18 April 2022 – Holy Monday St Antonios, Holloway 18:30

19 April 2022 – Holy Tuesday St Nicholas, Shepherd’s Bush 19:00

20 April 2022 – Holy Wednesday Phanar, Constantinople

21 April 2022 – Holy Thursday Phanar, Constantinople

22 April 2022 – Holy Friday St Demetrios, Edmonton 19:00

23 April 2022 – Holy Saturday St Nektarios, Battersea 09:00

23 April 2022 – Vigil for Holy & Sacred Pascha Cathedral of Divine Wisdom, Bayswater 22:30

24 April 2022 – AGAPE Vespers Cathedral of Divine Wisdom, Bayswater 10:00

25 April 2022 – St George the Great-Martyr Archdiocesan Chapel 09:00

26 April 2022 – SS Rafael, Nicholas, & Irene the New-Martyrs SS Rafael, Nicholas. & Irene, Enfield 09:00