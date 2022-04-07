Programme of His Eminence: Holy Week and Pascha 2022
Date Location Start
8 April 2022 – The Akathist Hymn Cathedral of Divine Wisdom, Bayswater 19:00
10 April 2022 – 5th Sunday of Lent (St. Mary of Egypt) St Andrew, Kentish Town 08.30
10 April 2022 – Lenten Vespers St Nektarios, Battersea 18:00
16 April 2022 – Saturday of Lazarus Phanar, Constantinople
17 April 2022 – Palm Sunday St John the Baptist, Haringey 09:00
17 April 2022 – Palm Sunday St Eleftherios, Leyton 18:00
18 April 2022 – Holy Monday St Antonios, Holloway 18:30
19 April 2022 – Holy Tuesday St Nicholas, Shepherd’s Bush 19:00
20 April 2022 – Holy Wednesday Phanar, Constantinople
21 April 2022 – Holy Thursday Phanar, Constantinople
22 April 2022 – Holy Friday St Demetrios, Edmonton 19:00
23 April 2022 – Holy Saturday St Nektarios, Battersea 09:00
23 April 2022 – Vigil for Holy & Sacred Pascha Cathedral of Divine Wisdom, Bayswater 22:30
24 April 2022 – AGAPE Vespers Cathedral of Divine Wisdom, Bayswater 10:00
25 April 2022 – St George the Great-Martyr Archdiocesan Chapel 09:00
26 April 2022 – SS Rafael, Nicholas, & Irene the New-Martyrs SS Rafael, Nicholas. & Irene, Enfield 09:00