President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades will hold a series of meetings next week which are deemed especially important for Cyprus’ diplomatic relations and the role it is playing in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

A statement by the director of the President’s office, Andreas Iosif, said the President’s schedule is full next week and includes a visit to Montenegro and meetings with Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs of the United States.

“The meetings the President of the Republic will have next week are especially significant for Cyprus’ diplomatic relations and the role our country is playing as an EU member and in the wider region of Eastern Mediterranean”, the statement added.

On Monday, President Anastasiades will address the swearing-in ceremony of the Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority`s new member Neofytos Hadzigeorgiou.

He will pay an official visit to Montenegro from 5-6 April where he will meet with President Milo Dukanovic and the two countries will sign a memorandum of cooperation between Cyprus and Montenegro in the shipping sector. During his meetings, the President will refer to the friendly relations between the two countries and will stress the need to strengthen bilateral ties in the fields of economy and tourism.

He will also inform his interlocutors on the latest developments on the Cyprus issue and the Confidence Building Measures as well as the need to resolve the Cyprus problem based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions and the acquis Communautaire.

Montenegro has applied for accession to the EU and Cyprus supports its European perspective, the statement added. President Anastasiades will also raise the illegal Turkish provocations in Cyprus’ EEZ and occupied Famagusta. Developments in Ukraine will also be included on the agenda.

On April 7 President Anastasiades will receive Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs of the United States, Victoria Nuland, a meeting which comes only a few days after President Anastasiades conversed with US President Joe Biden in Brussels on the sidelines of the European Council summit.

During the meeting, President Anastasiades will explain his proposal for CBMs and will refer to the Greek Cypriot side’s readiness to resume negotiations that will lead to a solution to the Cyprus problem. According to the press release, the US interest in the Cyprus issue and developments in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region is well known.

The cabinet is also scheduled to confer on the same day.

On 8 April, President Anastasiades will inform a delegation of AHEPA, (American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association) about developments concerning the Cyprus issue, energy and US-Cyprus relations. He will also visit Larnaca where an investor will undertake the port and town’s marina management.

He will also attend the signing ceremony of an agreement between Paphos Municipality and the American University of Beirut.