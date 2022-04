Friday 8th April 2022

Premier League

Newcastle United v Wolves 20.00pm Sky Sports

Friendly

KOPA League Rep Team v Haringey Borough U23’s

19.45pm Haringey Borough FC White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ

Cyprus Football

Olympiakos v Omonia

Saturday 9th April 2022

Premier League

Everton v Manchester United 12.30pm BT Sport

Arsenal v Brighton 15.00pm

Southampton v Chelsea 15.00pm

Watford v Leeds United 15.00pm

Aston Villa v Tottenham 17.30pm Sky Sports

League Two

Sutton v Leyton Orient

National League

Barnet v Solihull 15.00pm The Hive, Camrose Avenue, HA8 6AG

Isthmian League

Horsham v Haringey Borough 15.00pm

Spartan South Midlands League

New Salamis v Aylesbury Vale Dynamo

15.00pm Haringey Borough White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ

Combined Counties League

Windsor v St Panteleimon

Cyprus Football

AEL v Ethnikos Achna

AEK v Apollon

Greece Super League

Volos v Lamia

OFI v Apollon Smirnis

Asteras Tripolis v Ionikos

Panatolikos v Atromitos

Sunday 10th April 2022

Premier League

Brentford v West Ham United 14.00pm

Leicester City v Crystal Palace 14.00pm

Norwich City v Burnley 14.00pm

Manchester City v Liverpool 16.30pm Sky Sports

LFA Sunday Trophy Final

Apoel v Assyria 17.00pm Barking FC, Lodge Avenue, RM8 2JR.

Cyprus Football

PAEEK v Doxa

Apoel v Pafos

Aris v Anorthosis

Greece Super League

PAS Giannina v Panathinaikos

AEK v Aris

Tuesday 12th April 2022

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg

Bayern Munich v Villarreal 20.00pm BT Sport

Real Madrid v Chelsea 20.00pm BT Sport

Wednesday 13th April 2022

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg

Atlético Madrid v Man City BT Sport

Liverpool v Benfica 20.00pm BT Sport