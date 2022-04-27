Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service at 02:08hrs on Monday, 25 April to an address in Amhurst Park, N16.

A 54-year-old man from Tottenham was found at the scene with a serious injury.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition. His family have been informed.

Detectives from the Central East Command Unit continue to investigate.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote reference CAD 484/25Apr.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.