A bicommunal activity against the nuclear plant in Akkuyu is taking place on April 27 at the House of Cooperation in Nicosia and all the groups, parties, organisations which back it up call for action.

A press conference took place yesterday and the organisers announced that they will form a human chain next Wednesday and called everyone to attend and raise their voice.

A common declaration was read in Greek and Turkish where it is noted that nuclear plants are a threat to the environment and ecosystems, as well as to the health and safety of people is the surrounding areas, and that the consequences of an accident are colossal.

The declaration says that the Akkuyu plant is just a few kilometres from occupied Keryneia at a highly seismic area, off the coast of Cyprus, which threatens the security of the wider region.

“Nuclear waste by itself is an environmental disaster that will last for centuries and no one can claim that there is a safe way for its disposal, since the danger of a leak is always there. Nucleal power is neither renewable nor clean,” the declaration further reads.

April 27th marks the 36th anniversary of the Chernobyl tragedy, which is still creating problems to people and the environment all around the Black Sea basin – thousands are dead, there have been thousands of still-born cases and people are suffering with various diseases due to radiation released in the atmosphere.

Humanity has also witnessed Japan’s tragedy, which is still suffering from the consequences of the terrible earthquake that took place in Fukushima on Friday 11 March 2011, the tsunami it caused and the resulting havoc.

