PAOK advanced courtesy of the rather obsolete away goals rule in a thrilling game at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, snatching a 1-1 draw from host Olympiakos six days after their goalless draw in Thessaloniki.

Regulation time ended scoreless in Piraeus, but the end of the first half of extra time saw Olympiakos earn a penalty that Youssef El-Arabi converted Panenka-style.

PAOK, however, earned its fifth ticket to a final in the last six seasons thanks to an Antonio Colak goal from a Nelson Oliveira pass three minutes into the second half of extra time.