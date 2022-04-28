Regulation time ended scoreless in Piraeus, but the end of the first half of extra time saw Olympiakos earn a penalty that Youssef El-Arabi converted Panenka-style.
PAOK, however, earned its fifth ticket to a final in the last six seasons thanks to an Antonio Colak goal from a Nelson Oliveira pass three minutes into the second half of extra time.
The Cup final will take place on May 21 at the Olympic Stadium of Athens; this will be the fifth time Panathinaikos and PAOK will play a Greek Cup final.