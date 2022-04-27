What an exciting Cup Final match Tuesday between Panathinaikos and Pantel in front of an enormous crowd at Haringey Borough Stadium.

The first half started with both teams fighting to score the first goal and kick start their team. And it was Panathinaikos who were first with a Richard phenomenal free kick goal from a distance.

Andrew Yiasoumi scored a second when he cut in and scored just inside the box. Panathinaikos made it three through an own goal going into the break 3-0 up.

What happened next at the start of the second half set the pace for an amazing game when within ten minutes of the start of the second half Pantel scored two goals from set pieces from Chris Papacosta and the game was going Pantel’s way and the pressure was on Panathinaikos.

For ten minutes it was exhilirating football from both sides but then with twenty minutes to go Andrew Yiasoumi scored from the edge of the box to make it 4-2

Then with five minutes to go Panathinaikos made it 5 -2 with a tremendous long distance shot from Anthony Constantinou

that hit the cross bar and went straight back over the line to end an exciting final a great advert for community football and the KOPA League.