Three Omonia U11 teams, the White, Green and Gold teams participated in their first league Challenge Cup festival hosted by Borehamwood. It was great to see all three Omonia Youth Under 11 teams play good football, enjoy the festival but above all support and cheer each other on. All three squads have friends in each other’s teams, and it was wonderful to see the companionship, solidarity and camaraderie as these young footballers supported their friends in the other teams. The picture is of George Agrotis and Nick Paraskevas’ Under 11 White looking delighted with their festival trophies.