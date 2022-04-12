Members of community football club Omonia Youth FC recently had the opportunity to meet England national team manager Gareth Southgate at an event near Wembley Stadium. Two current trustees of the club, former chairman Michael Pieri and former Treasurer Demi Shiamishis were joined by Under 18 player Stefanos Pieri.

During the event Michael was interviewed by England national team manager Gareth Southgate. He was asked about the grassroots award the club won last year where they were named the FA and McDonald’s Grassroots Club of the Year. The interview can be viewed on the latest edition of the FA’s ‘In the Box’ podcast show which can be found on England Football’s YouTube channel ‘The League and Club Hub’. Go and check it out.