The biggest event in our community’s calendar is back! The 2022 dates for the Cypriot Wine Festival & Business Expo have officially been announced – this year’s event takes advantage of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday and will therefore take place on Thursday 2nd June and Friday 3rd June! The Lee Valley Athletics Centre will once again host this spectacular two-day event.

And we are delighted to announce that the headline act at this year’s extravaganza is the phenomenal Nikos Kourkoulis. The singer has become one of the most well-known in Greece, releasing more than 10 albums during his 30-year career. He will be gracing the stage at the 38th CyWineFest, performing all his greatest hits live…favourites such as Tosa Dilina, Paizeis Me Ti Floga, Mera Me Ti Mera, Kapou Kapou, Kindynos, Mia Nihta Sto Paradiso, Opa Opa, Den Mporo (Ena Ena), Eline Kai Edene and so many more…expect a highly entertaining, fabulous show. And let’s just say there may be a surprise in store!

Last week, Nikos was flown to the Dominican Republic, the location for Survivor Greece, the Greek version of the popular reality show, to perform as guest star at the closing party. In the sweltering heat, he entertained the contestants with past and present hits.

We look forward to welcoming him to our shores!

VIP seated and dancing area tickets, as well as general entry tickets to CyWineFest can be purchased online at www.cwfexpo.co.uk

Keep up to date on the happenings of this year’s event through our social media sites: Twitter @CWFEXPO, Instagram @cywinefest and Facebook @CyWineFest