Goodto.com featured an article on International Women’s Day (7 March) celebrating famous women in history – both from yesteryear and yesterday – some we recognise and others who might be new – but all make great role models.

Featured in a curated list of the top 101 famous women in history was UK Cypriot Nikki Lilly.

As famous women in history go, Nikki Lilly has the edge. Living with a rare medical condition called AVM, which affects her appearance, however it’s not stopped her forging her own path.

“I did not choose to be born with a chronic illness, but I do choose to make the most of every single day of my life and make every second count,” says Nikki.

Her You Tube channel is where she explores her love of singing and makeup and which she uses to share her experiences of living with a visible difference.

The youngest ever recipient of the BAFTA Special Award, in 2019, she was also awarded the International Emmy Kids Award for her episode of the CBBC series My Life, Nikki Lilly Meets.

Commenting on being featured in the list of top 101 famous women in history, Nikki said, “I am honoured to be named amongst a select group of amazing women in history. But each and every one of us are special and we all have the power, determination and courage to make a change. Close your eyes, make a wish, then open them and make your dreams a reality.”