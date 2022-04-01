New Salamis 5 games from promotion and the cham- pionship. If the reds win their final last matches they will be crowned Champions of the Spartan South Midlands Football league and promoted to the Isthmian League.

Saturday saw the team conti- nue their fine run at the top with a stunning 4-0 away win at Milton Keynes Irish.

If only the Cypriots had a sport venue they could gather at in North London.

Goals from Derick Asamoah 2, Antonio and Elijah sealed the points, and keep Salamina’s title push in their hands.

Next Match Saturday 2nd April 2022 vs Harefield United, kick off 3.00pm at Haringey Borough FC.

The team needs the community’s support to help them get over the line

