New Salamis held a one minute silence in memory of their fervent supporter Elias Louca who sadly died on Saturday morning on the day of the match.Elias is the brother of the New Salamis Vice Chairman Sotiris Louca.

As a tribute New Salamis went on to beat Harefield 9-0 to keep them up the top of the table of the Spartan South Midlands League and now only need two wins to ensure promotion to the Isthmian League.

They play Broadfields away on Tuesday and are at home on Saturday to Aylesbury at 15.00pm at Haringey Borough Stadium.

The goals on Saturday came from Derek Asamoah 4 Harrison Georgiou Deniz Mehmet, Anthony Furlonge and and Elijah Ogunseye.

⁹

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family.