New Salamis play today at home to Aylesbury Vale Dynamos at 15.00pm a home game at Haringey Borough stadium needing one point to win the game.

Lets get out there and support them and ensure they get the one point to make sure they get promoted to the Isthmian League.

It will be history for our UK Cypriot community that New Salamis a founder club of the KOPA League won several trophies there went onto win several LFA trophies and most of all to win the pinnacle of Sunday football the FA Sunday Cup.And now to have the chance of reaching the Isthmian League four steps below the Football League. They are also able to compete in the FA Cup.

Its a dream coming true.