New Salamis made history on Saturday by getting promoted to the Isthmoan League after beating Aylesbury 8-1.

New Salamis did not start the day well they missed a penalty in the 5th minute then a Derek Asamoah cross for Ryan tapped it forward the keeper saved it hit a defender rebounded back to the Aylesbury keeper who saved on the line.

A minute later a Arty shot hit the bar that rebounded for George Asamoah to ram home.

Harrison Georgiou was put through to score the second.

Aylesbury scored to reduce the score to 2-1,

Joe staunton scored the third George Asamoah the fourth ,Deniz Mehmet went on a tantaliding tantalising run and dribble to cross for Asamoah to score.

Harrison Georgiou chips the keeper for the fifth. George Asamoah added the sixth and seventh.

New Salamis made it eight when the Aylesbury keeper was sent off and Johan scored from the penalty spot to give New Salamis an 8-1 win and promotion to the Isthmian league.

A brief synopsis of New Salamis non-league history.

In 2018/19 New Salamis entered non-league football and entered The Herts Senior County Premier Division. Following 40 plus years in The Kopa Cypriot Football League. Our first match was away vs Bushey Sports which we won 4-2 with Dean Fenton scoring our first goal and Harrison Georgiou getting one and Richard Georgiou 2.

Finishing 2nd in the league that season and gaining promotion to the Spartan South Midland Football League. They also won the Prestigious Aubrey Cup Final with the winning goal scored by todays Manager Richard Georgiou.

In Spartan Division One, our first match was a 7-2 away win at Hillingdon Borough, Josh Grantham scored our first goal and a hat-trick that day. Finishing the season strongly the team were top of Division One destined for promotion before Covid hit the world. In our first match in the FA Vase we beat Codicote 4-0 with Courtney Austin score two and Richard Georgiou 2.

With the season curtailed New Salamis started season 20/21 with three epic FA Cup matches, beating Colney Heath 1-0 in front of a capacity 300 crowd with a Kyri Portou goal. New Salamis won in the next round vs West Essex 5-1 before losing to Brentwood Town 2-1.

The season again was curtailed and with New Salamis in 8th place, the FA decided to award promotion based on two years PPG average and the club were promoted to the Spartan Premier Division.

Season 21/22 did not start in the best of fashion, with the team being knocked out of the FA Cup in the 1st qualifying round. A change of manager 6 matches in saw an upturn in fortunes. A great FA Vase run followed, and an unbeaten spell in the league also. On April 9th 2022, we secured promotion to step 4. An unbelievable moment in the clubs history.

The next 2 matches could secure the Premier Division title, needing a maximum 6 points.

So there you have it, New Salamis the former Sunday team playing in the Isthmian League in 2022/23.

What a fairytale, what an achievementp.

Andrew Kouroushi