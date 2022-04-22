New relaxations of measures against the spread of COVID-19 start today

New relaxations of the measures against the spread of COVID-19, come into effect from today, including the suspension of the SafePass requirement in external areas of restaurants and entertainment venues, as well as the abolition of restrictions on the number of people per table in restaurants and house gatherings in homes.

The relaxations to come into effect as of April 22, were decided by the Council of Ministers.

More specifically, the Council of Ministers approved the suspension of the SafePass measure, from today, April 22nd, in external areas of cafes and restaurants and entertainment venues. Also today, the restrictions on the maximum number of people per table in cafes and restaurants and in house gatherings, is lifted.

Starting today, employees of cafes and restaurants and of entertainment venues working outside do not have to wear a mask. It was also decided, to allow such businesses, from May 15, let in more people, based on their capacity. More specifically, for premises up to 500sq.m at 100% of their capacity and premises over 500sq.m at 85% of their capacity (ratio: 1 person per sq.m).

Cabinet also decided that, from today, April 22, private hospitals Apollonio, Aretaeio, Mediterranean, American Heart and Ygia Polyclinic, must reserve at least two beds for patients who have been admitted for treatment for any other health issue but who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In the meantime, it has been decided to administer a booster/4th dose of a vaccine to people aged 60 and over, given that five months have passed since receiving the 3rd dose, and to set a price ceiling of €6 for the purchase of packages with five self-tests. They will be available for sale on a date to be announced later by the competent Ministry.

New relaxations coming on May 15th

From May 15, the SafePass measure will be suspended in all public places, except entertainment venues, including dance and music places, and for visitors to nursing homes, closed structures, hospitals, medical centres and rehabilitation centres.

From the same date, visits to nursing homes, closed structures and hospitals will be allowed with a negative rapid test certificate, not older than 48 hours, or a PCR test, not older than 72 hours, for people who do not have a valid vaccination or COVID recovery certificate. People who have a valid vaccination or recovery certificate are not obliged to present test results to visit such places.

In addition, from May 15, it was decided to suspend the obligation for self-isolation for people who do not hold a valid vaccination or recovery certificate in the case they are found to be close contacts of a confirmed positive COVID case. It is recommended, however, that close contacts of confirmed positive cases get tested on the third and fifth day since the contact.

According to the decisions, from May 15, the obligation for the use of a protective mask on children under 12 is lifted, while the ‘test-to-stay’ measure will be suspended for pupils and teachers in Primary and Secondary Education (including kindergartens, special schools and pre-primary), as well as the obligation for pupils in all grades to present a SafePass in school.

It is still recommended for all citizens, from May 15, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not, to get tested, either with self-tests or rapid antigen tests, once a week.

As of May 15, people working in hospitals, clinics, medical centers, rehabilitation centers, nursing homes and closed structures, who do not have a valid vaccination or recovery certificate, need to present a negative rapid test or PCR test not older than 48 hours. For employees who have a valid vaccination or recovery certificate, it is recommended to get self-tests once a week.

Also from May 15, it was decided to allow stadiums and casinos let in more people, up to 85% of their capacity.