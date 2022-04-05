Milestone reached in building state-of-the-art tech and business hub

Construction at the new Theobalds Business Park has reached an exciting milestone, with members from Broxbourne Council and constructors Ashe Group taking part in a ceremony to mark the occasion.

Key team members, including the Council’s Chief Executive Jeff Stack, took part in a steel signing event on 15 March to mark the final piece of steel going into the building’s structure.

The Chief executive was joined by Sandra Beck (Director of Finance), Kevin Clark (Head of Special Projects), Councillor Paul Mason (Cabinet Member for Finance), Tony Medhurst (Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership and Principal of Hertford Regional College), and Andy Pacey (Site Manager).

Once completed, the building will provide a hub for tech firms and SMEs, and bring forward new employment opportunities for local people. The Business and Technology centre is near to the proposed Sunset Film and TV Studios and is within a mile of the M25.

It is located next to Junction 25 of the M25, within 30 minutes travel of central London and major airports.

The building will encompass 3,209m² of flexible space comprising a mix of offices, studios and training facilities. The centre’s high-spec design aims for a BREEAM rating of Very Good, which reflects the sustainability of the construction; a Wired Score Platinum mark, which indicates an exceptional standard of wired infrastructure and wireless network to boost connectivity for tenants; and a FitWel accreditation, which looks at the measures put in place to safeguard and improve the health and wellbeing of the building’s occupiers.

The new Theobalds Business Park, which is being developed on land currently known as Maxwell’s Farm, will also house a 65,000 square metre data centre, and feature an electricity sub-station and flood mitigations. There will be access for vehicles from the A10 (Great Cambridge Road) and Lieutenant Ellis Way.

Councillor Lewis Cocking, leader of Broxbourne Borough Council, said:

“It is fantastic to see the progress being made on this site. This is the second business space we are developing in partnership with Hertfordshire LEP, following the Ambition Broxbourne Business Centre. After opening in 2016, that is now 98 per cent occupied with 48 business. We cannot wait to see the new hi-tech hub at Theobalds Business Park opened, and hopefully with similar success.”

Construction of the business and technology centre is due to be completed in 2023. To view a video of the site in progress, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kyo4PbERotU