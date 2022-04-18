Cypriot diplomat, Menelaos Menelaou, will be as of May 15th the new negotiator of the Greek Cypriot side in efforts for a Cyprus settlement, after Andreas Mavroyiannis’ resignation from the post.

Menelaou served in the past as member of the negotiating team on the Cyprus problem, both during Tassos Papadopoulos’ and Demetris Christofias’ presidency.

Government Spokesperson, Marios Pelekanos, said in a written statement that Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, in a reply letter to Mavroyiannis’ letter of resignation expressed his warm thanks for the latter’s excellent, honest and sincere cooperation.

Moreover, according to Pelekanos, the President referred to his long-standing cooperation with Mavroyiannis with the common goal of reuniting the country, on the basis of the UN resolutions and decisions and the EU values, for a functional state with no anachronistic guarantees, that will safeguard human rights and will address the concerns of both communities.

The Spokesperson added that in his letter, the President referred to the fact that he and Mavroyiannis experienced together hopes and disappointments that were created either by progress or by the frequent backtracks of the Turkish Cypriot side.

Pelekanos said that the President conveyed his thanks for Mavroyiannis’ contribution in forming the proposals of the Greek Cypriot side during the negotiations and especially during the critical conference in Crans Montana, in 2017.

The Spokesman said that the President referred to the right position expressed by Mavroyiannis as regards the fact that there could be no successful outcome of the talks, due to the lack of political will and the intransigence of the Turkish side and not due to mistakes or omissions of the Greek Cypriots, and even more not due to any mistakes by Mavroyiannis himself.”

In his statement, Pelekanos noted that President Anastsasiades decided to replace Mavroyiannis as of May 15, 2022, and appoint in the negotiator’s position Menelaos Menelaou, who is a diplomat at the Cypriot Foreign Ministry.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.