Mass demonstration in the occupied areas were organised against price hikes also demanding the resignation of the “government”

Turkish Cypriots in their thousands defiantly took to the streets yesterday. With a mass general strike and demonstration, dozens of trade unions and left parties defended and demanded their communal existence. They denounced the policies being pursued that are increasing socio-economic poverty. “No to poverty”, “The Government must resign”, “Unity, Struggle, Solidarity”, “We shall be victorious by resisting” were among the slogans in perhaps the biggest march in recent years in the Turkish Cypriot community reminiscent of the mass mobilisations in 2003-4.

The progressive forces of the Turkish Cypriots are resisting the concerted efforts for their assimilation.

