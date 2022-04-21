Detectives investigating an alleged sexual assault on a bus in Haringey in January have made an arrest.

At about 17:40hrs on Saturday, 15 January, the victim boarded a Route 141 bus – that was travelling to London Bridge – on Turnpike Lane.

The suspect was already on the bus when she boarded. He is alleged to have harassed a number of other passengers before approaching the victim and touching her several times before another passenger intervened and removed him from the bus.

A 61-year-old man was arrested on Monday, 18 April on suspicion of sexual assault by touching. He was later released on bail.

Enquiries continue, led by officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command.

Anyone who has information that could help the investigation is urged to contact police via 101 quoting reference CAD 4526/15Jan, or Tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.