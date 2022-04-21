Join us to explore shapes, forms and fonts in our creative co-design session with graphic designer, Stephen Barrett Studios.

We will be creating an exciting new typeface that will be used throughout future projects in North Finchley Town Centre.

All ages and abilities are encouraged to join, food and drinks will be provided!

Come along on Saturday 23 April, 1.30-4.30pm at Northside Primary School.

Sign up is essential, please visit our website: www.northfinchleytowncentre.co.uk

If you have any questions, feel free to email [email protected]

We’re looking forward to seeing you!

#northfinchley #communityworkshop #graphicdesignlondon